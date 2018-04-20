Property recovery: Reps summon AGF, Auditor General, EFCC, others

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the legality and modus operandi of the special investigation panel for the recovery of public property has summoned the Accountant General, Auditor General of the Federation, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and Budget office of the Federation to appear before it on Tuesday.

The House equally summoned the Office of the President, Head of Service of the Federation, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related matter Commission (ICPC), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and Inspector General of Police.

The directive by chairman of the ad hoc committee, Mr. Ahman Pategi, as concurred by other members on Thursday, was due to the absence of heads of parastatals expected at the two day investigative hearing to unravel the activities of the special investigative panel for the recovery of public property.

Pategi who frowned at the absence of heads of the invited parastatals said, “We want to stop the blame game that we collect money without doing our work. We will start sanctioning persons summoned but failed to appear. Even if it takes us to invite the President, we will.”

The chairman further lamented, “We are worried of the level of arrogance and incompetence put up by these parastatals.”

Other members of the eleven-man ad hoc committee equally expressed worries on the absence of the expected parastatals heads.

In the word of Hon. Bode Ayorinde: “The absence of the members of the Special Investigative Panel for the recovery of public property is an affront and insult on the Parliament.”

Speaking earlier, Hon. Pategi who noted that the committee is to ensure a holistic oversight to find out who the personnel are, the bank account assigned for the recovery, said the committee had checked the Appropriation act of 2015 to date but had not seen any money appropriated for it.

In opening remarks, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara advised that the investigative hearing should stimulate fruitful discussion in tackling the issue.

Represented by the House Deputy Minority Whip, Binta Bello, at the hearing, the Speaker explained that the hearing is not to witch hunt any personality.