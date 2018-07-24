Protest as trucks kill 4 in Suleja

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

Youth went on protest yesterday at Maje town in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger state as they blocked the Minna – Suleja road over the killing of four persons within two days by trailers.

Reports revealed that while two persons were killed about two days ago at NNPC deport by fuel tanker, another accident occurred yesterday at Maje involving two persons who were riding on motorcycle.

It was reliably gathered that the motorcyclists who were killed yesterday were coming from Maje Market where they had bought some wares before they were crushed by the truck.

Meanwhile, travelers along the Minna – Suleja road were reportedly stranded due to the protest as the road was barricaded by the youths.

According to findings, the youths were said to be venting their anger on the reckless drivers of the tankers insisting that the incident at the depot and the one at Maje town were too close to tolerate.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger state Police Command, DSP Mohammed Abubakar, said that one motorcyclist identified as Yahaya Wado died at the depot accident.

He, however, identified the driver of the truck that killed Wado as Ibrahim Ismaila adding that investigation was ongoing in the matter.

The PPRO stated that he was yet to be briefed on the incident that occurred yesterday at Maje and appealed for calm while assuring that proper investigation will be carried out on the incidents.