Protest: FUT Minna shut down over student’s death

From Yakubu Mustapha,Minna.

The Federal University of Technology Minna Niger state was yesterday shut by the institutions management over Wednesday night’s violent protest by students at the Bosso Campus of the university sequel to the death of a student.

A statement by the acting academic Secretary Shakirudeen Yussuf broadcast on the university radio, however, said the closure of the institution was ” for the mid semester break “.

Law and order in the university broke down on Wednesday night when a 300 level School of Science and Technical Education student Emmanuel Olalekan Yeye reportedly slumped on the football field and was rushed to the university clinic for treatment.

As a result all students have been directed to vacate the two campuses latest 4pmThursday and return in two weeks time, 2nd March.

At the clinic it was learnt that the staff declined to attend to the patient because he could not provide both his university and clinic identity cards. He later died.

The development resulted in a violent protest by students leading to the burning of the entire clinic where Medical and laboratory equipment, medicament and standby generator valued at N25m were destroyed.

Also partially destroyed was the school cafeteria where the window panes were broken.

The Information Officer of the university Mrs Lydia Legbo when contacted confirmed the story saying the deceased student ” died on the field”.

Mrs Legbo said a management meeting was held on the issue Wednesday where a decision was taken to investigate the cause of death of the student.