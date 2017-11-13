Protesting villagers: Police deploy personnel on Kaduna-Abuja highway

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Mobile personnel from kaduna state Police Command were yesterday deployed to Sabo Gaya Village in Chikun local government area of the state to disperse protesting villagers who blocked the kaduna -Abuja highway.

The protesters expressed their dismay over the killing of a local vigilante commander by armed bandits.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command ASP Murkthar Aliyu disclosed this while speaking to Peoples Daily yesterday..

According to him, the team was led by the assistant commissioner in charge of operations and the assistant commissioner in charge of the Mobile unit.

The PPRO added that, the command will not tolerate anybody blocking the highway because they are affecting the rights of others road users.

“There is a medium to register their grievances without resulting to blocking the way. That is why the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abeh Agyole ordered the team to move there and disperse the angry villagers.

“The information available to us shows that a local vigilante commander was killed by some armed bandits,” he explained.

He said the command has already commenced investigation into the matter to arrest the culprits.

“We expected collaboration from the villagers by way of assisting the Police with information that will help in tracking down the killers of the vigilante commander not taking the law into their hands.

“As I am speaking to you, the situation is under control and our men are on ground, “ he said

The vigilante commander was killed in Sabo Gaya in the earlier hours of yesterday. Before his death he was said to be on the trail of armed bandits operating in the areas and making them to have sleepless night.