PTAD suspends 22,000 unverified pensioners from payroll

By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) yesterday announced that it had suspended 22,021 pensioners from the payroll following the non-appearance of the pensioners for the verification exercise in 2017.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Sharon Ikeazor, who made the disclosure at a news conference in Abuja, said over N6 billion had been saved annually from the process.

According to her, the pensioners, who did not show up for the exercise, were given up to end of March to appear, saying that the basis of verification was to identify genuine pensioners.

She, however, said the directorate had also taken cognisance of pensioners living in the Diaspora, adding that pensioners in that category, who had updated their status with PTAD would however not be affected.

“The suspension of the pensioners is resulting in the saving of N495 million monthly for the Federal Government, which amounted to approximately N6 billion per annum,’’ she said.

The PTAD boss also disclosed that over 19,000 pensioners whose accounts did not have the required Bank Verification Number (BVN) were identified in the data management process and suspended from the payroll.

She added that the pensioners would only be reinstated after provision of their BVN and due verification conducted.

On update of Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD), she said the directorate had successfully added 7,969 verified civil service pensioners to the payroll.

“These are pensioners who were verified in the South-west and North-central in quarter four of 2017.

“Before this addition, over 19,500 verified civil service pensioners from the North-west, South-east, North-east and South-south had been reinstated and paid their arrears,’’ she said.