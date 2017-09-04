Quit notice: Nigerians free to reside anywhere, Buhari reiterates

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that every Nigerian was free to reside in any part of the country without let or hindrance regardless of their state of origin.

The president stated this in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State over the weekend, when Governor Aminu Bello Masari paid him Sallah homage, saying that the country belongs in equal measure to all of us.

According to a statement signed by Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, SSA Media to the Governor Masari, the president, who spoke through Governor Masari, called on fellow Nigerians to spare no efforts in ensuring that Nigeria remains peaceful and united, where everyone is everybody’s keeper irrespective of whatever different backgrounds they may come from.

He said we should see our diversity in culture, religion and ethnicity as a source of strength and reason why we should strive to make Nigeria great.

President Buhari also expressed his profound appreciation to all Nigerians for their constant prayers for his health and the well-being of the nation while he was away on medical leave in the United Kingdom.

He said the show of concern for his health had convinced him that Nigerians are in support and appreciative of what his administration is doing, and pledged to redouble his effort to do even more, now that he is hale and hearty.