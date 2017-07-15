Raid on ex VP Sambo’s resident: ICPC arraigns fake whistle blower

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday arraigned one Abubakar Sani for providing false information to the commission.

The ICPC said the false information provided by the whistle blower led to the raid on the residence of former Vice President, Namadi Sambo on June 28 in Kaduna.

It would be recalled that the ICPC and the officers of the DSS on June 28, 2017 conducted a search on the Kaduna residence of the former Vice President and confirmed that nothing incriminating was found or recovered from the house during the search.

The ICPC in a two-count charge arraigned the whistle blower in a Kaduna State High Court, accusing him of allegedly providing false information to the commission, that led to the raid.

A principal Legal Officer and Counsel to the Commission, Elijah Akaakohol who read out the charges before Justice Aliyu Tukur, presiding Judge of the Kaduna High Court 7 said, the accused person sometimes in June 21, 2017 gave false information to the officer of the ICPC.

“That sometime in 2013 you conveyed huge sums of money both in the Nigerian and other foreign currencies from Abuja Airport to a house in Ungwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna on the directive of a retired Army officer which money you suspected to be ill-gotten wealth and still laying in boxes in that said house at the moment of your report.

“And of which you made the officer of the commission of the ICPC to carry out a sting operation that turned out to be false.

“You thereby committed an offence, contrary to, and punishable under section 64 (3) of the corrupt practices and other related offences act 2000.”

The counsel told the court that the same accused person also made a false statement to one Mr Olusegun Adigun, an official of the Commission in the course of the exercise of his duties as a public officer, contrary to section 25(1) and punishable under section 25(1b) of the ICPC act 2000.

Sani, who appeared without a legal counsel, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The presiding judge, directed that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till Thursday, 2nd November 2017 for hearing.

Meanwhile the presiding Justice urged the accused person to get a counsel to stand for him at the next hearing of the case.