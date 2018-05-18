Ramadan: Saraki, IBB, Atiku, Masari preach peace, unity

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi, Musa Adamu, Lateef Abraham Abuja, Yakubu Mustapha Minna and Gambo Ahmed

The Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the country for another opportunity afforded by the commencement of the Ramadan which is aimed at strengthening their devotion to the Almighty Allah.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, also urged the entire Muslim Ummah to use the period to pray for continuous unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

He noted that, “the commencement of fasting has yet provided us with rare and unique opportunity to fervently pray over the security situation of the country and call on Allah to help us restore sanity and love among our country men and women.

“Nigerians, Muslims in particular, should make use of this opportunity to pray for the end of insecurity and other violent crimes threatening our existence both as a people and nation.”

Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has called on the Muslim Umah to pray for the peace and security of Nigeria at Ramadan.

Ekweremadu, who made the call in his goodwill message to the Muslim Umah at the start of Ramadan Fast, expressed worries over the incessant killings across the country and urged them to pray for divine help for Nigeria.

Also, former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has called on Nigerians especially the Muslim ummah to relentlessly pray for the country’s unity and for it to overcome its challenges.

IBB stated this yesterday in Minna in a statement he issued and made available to journalists while he congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world for seeing yet another Ramadan month.

He said “it brings to note the transient nature of the world with the realization that some people we observed the month with last year and many years back are no longer there this year, so we have this and many more reasons to thank Allah for his mercy to be alive to witness this holy month”.

Similarly, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has called on Muslims to use the fasting period to pray for the unity of the country.

Atiku, in a press statement personally signed by him, said that the Ramadan period is about recompense, piety and separation from sin;

adding that “we must therefore be ready to offer sacrifice of prayer and worship to Almighty Allah who has made Ramadan a blessing for us”.

The holy month of Ramadan, the former Vice President explained, provides every Muslim a unique opportunity to reflect on their past with a view to seeking forgiveness from Allah (SWT).

Atiku admonished Muslims to manifest the spirit of love, oneness, charity, reflection, obedience and other tenets of Islam during and after the period of Ramadan fasting.

Also, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has felicitated with Muslims on the commencement of Ramadan, urging for more commitment to the cause of the nation.

The Governor, in statement signed by his Media aide Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, called on Muslims in the country to make good use of the Holy month of Ramadan to pray for the nation and its leadership.

He said as a period of devotion, there was no better time to dedicate to Nigeria’s cause than now, in view of the insecurity challenges threatening its corporate existence.

“As a period of intense devotion and introspection, it behoves on us to use religion for the advancement, not the dismemberment of our nation.

“This we can do by imbibing the lessons which the month of Ramadan seeks to teach us, especially showing love to one another regardless of religious inclination, assisting the less privileged and placing our collective interest over and above individual considerations.

“We must remember that a nation is only as good as its leadership, which means we cannot wish evil for our leaders and expect prosperity for the nation”.

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has also yesterday, called on Muslim faithful to use the period of Ramadan to offer supplication to Allah for the progress, peace and unity of the state and Nigeria.

The governor in a stated this in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in lafia by Musa Elayo, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

According to Al-Makura, the Holy month of Ramadan brings goodwill to mankind by refreshing stronger ties with Allah.

He appealed to the religion leaders to preach love, unity and message of reconciliation and avoid attacks on others and not to engage in controversial issues that are capable of causing disunity in the society.