Ranching solution to herdsmen, farmers’ clash, Council of Ulama insists

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Council of Ulama has said the only quick solution to the persistent herdsmen/farmer crisis in Nigeria is the introduction of ranch system for the herdsmen instead of the present system of moving their livestock around.

The National Secretary of the Council Prof. Muhammad Sadiq Abubakar made this assertion while addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday.

According to Prof. Abubakar, Nigeria should learn from countries like Canada, Argentina where livestock farming is very high but the animals are kept in Ranches.

He added that Canada alone supply the largest milk to the world market yet their herds are not found roaming about on people’s farm lands.

He said that, the conflict between the farmers and herdsmen dated back to 5000years ago during the reign of King David, therefore people should not attach tribal, religion or political sentiment to it

Prof. Abubakar also called on all Nigerians who has attained the voting age of 18 (Eighteen) to get their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC so as to play a critical role to determine who governance them.

He also advised politicians to play by the rule of the game in the electioneering year, advising them to be good winners and losers.

He warned of the danger of sponsoring political tugs, saying such moves may backfire. He called on the election umpire (INEC) to ensure that all the elections are free and fair.

His words; “The Council of Ulama salutes the courage, the doggedness and the gallantry with which our combined forces are tackling the Boko Haram insurgency.

“We call on all Nigerians to continue to support them in prayers, we also want the federal government to know that ideological war is not conquer by force alone, so we advise that other strategies like blocking their source of supplies, negotiation and ideological counseling is employed.

“The Council commiserates with the government and people Zamfara State over the persistence of senseless killings for over two now, and for the latest that was perpetrated in Anka LG. The security that has now been beefed up should endeavor to get to the root of the crisis so that it could be nipped in the bud. Perhaps the state will enjoy relative peace like the one being enjoyed by its neighbours.

“The on-going fight against corruption is hectic, tortuous and tormenting, yet worthwhile. The success being recorded is impressive, rewarding and encouraging. The Council calls on the EFCC and the ICPC to rededicate themselves for better results and to rid themselves of dead woods. It will engender more support and will promote more understanding if the public is kept posted over the recoveries being made and the utilization focus.”