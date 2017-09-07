Recession exit meaningful if states pay salaries – Labour

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Organized labour has said Nigeria economy can only said to be out of recession if States stop non-payment and delayed payments of salaries.

The General Secretary of Textile union Comrade Issa Aremu made the assertion in a press statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him the states still engaged in this act despite serial Federal government bail outs in trillions of Naira.

Aremu who was reacting to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) positive growth numbers of 0.55 per cent compared to the negative contraction of 1.6 per cent in 2016, observed that Nigeria can only recover from economic recession with enhanced purchasing power “which is only possible through prompt and adequate payments of over 10million employed workforce”.

The labour leader who likened Nigeria economy to “a big blind economy (BBC) which gets excited with a dimmed ray of eye sight” said it was time Nigeria got ambitious in its quantitative and qualitative growth and development numbers. According to him, the Federal government Economic Recovery and Growth Plan ERGP (2016-2020) launched last year envisaged 4.6 per cent restoration real GDP growth in 2017 adding that the “recent token positive growth of 0.55 per cent was a far cry from the planned target”.

Comrade Aremu who is also a labour representative on the National Wages and Salaries Commission said the key to sustainable development is improved labour productivity in both public and private sectors which is only possible with motivated paid workers at work and after work through quality pensions.

“The federal government he advised must urgently address the crisis of compensation in all sectors notably education sector and come to terms with ASUU strikes by paying all outstanding allowances while ensuring service delivery on the part of academic workforce.

“Nigeria economic recovery is elusive with constant avoidable work stoppages and loss of human hours in an economy trying to exit recession” He said

Comrade Aremu added that the “Federal government must ease the cost of doing business as much as it must ease the cost of living of the working people through prompt payments of wages and pensions.”