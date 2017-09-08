Recession exit: Not yet Uhuru

Share This





















The latest report of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicating that the nation’s economy has improved and exited recession came as a huge relief not only to the government but to the governed.

The country slided into recession, according to the same agency, in 2016 after negative growths in the first two quarters of the year.

According to the NBS, the nation’s economy then was battered by low oil prices, dwindling revenues, weakened local currency and rising inflation. By the second quarter of 2016, the economy had slumped into recession as it shrunk by 2.06 percent.

Several other reasons, including corruption and the mismanagement of the country’s economy by the past administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan were blamed for the recession. The last administration was pilloried for its refusal to save for the raining days and so the inevitable happened.

The news that the nation had exited recession raised the hope that good days may soon return. This is even as common men are currently at crossroad on what they stand to benefit from the economic development.

It was in recognition of the fact that any purported economic success without corresponding impact on the masses would amount to nothing that President Muhammadu Buhari, in his comments on the development while on Sallah holiday in Daura, Katsina state, said even tough he was happy, he would like to see the impact on common men on the streets.

Though the exit of the country from recess can be celebrated as it gives the hope that the economy may eventually rebound, there are indications that the negative growth in the service sector, which accounts for about 54 percent of the GDP, would make it difficult for the common man to feel its immediate impact.

A cursory look at the report indicated that the growth which enabled the economy to exit recess was mainly in the oil sector due to increase in crude production and the raise in its price at the international market. The relative peace experienced in the Niger Delta region accounted for increase in oil production with relative stability of the price as an icing on the cake.

Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale, in a recent media interaction with newsmen after the report, described the growth as fragile and capable of relapsing if not well nurtured. He called for concerted efforts to sustain the growth in diverse sectors of the economy.

He said even though majority of the people may not directly feel the impact of the marginal growth which was put at 0.55 percent, same was experienced when the nation experienced 6 percent growth in the past.

Economic Adviser to the President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, in his analysis of the development cautioned that government policy must be consistent for it to be maintained.

He lamented that the growth has not impacted on the challenge of unemployment facing the country notwithstanding the fact that there are indications that job creation may improve as businesses and employers increasingly respond more positively to significantly improving business environment and favorable economic outlook.

Dipeolu, who also lamented that the growth had yet to impact on the high rate of inflation and cost of food items, added that implementation of government policy of N-Power and Social Housing Scheme, both components of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) would help create jobs.

On the high cost of foodstuffs, Dipeolu counseled that the government should invest more in infrastructure, especially roads, so that the cost of transportation could be reduced.

He said “Food inflation also bears watching as it has remained quite high and volatile due mostly to high transport costs and seasonal factors such as the planting season. Investments in road and rail infrastructures, increased supply and availability of fertilizers and improvements in the business environment should contribute to the easing of food prices.”