Recession will end before December-FG

By Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has assured that it has put adequate measures in place to ensure the end of recession by the end of this year.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, Minister for budget and economic planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, said the 2017 budget awaiting approval of the lawmakers in the National Assembly was structured to do that.

Asked whether he could be quoted as saying that recession would end this year, Udoma said “Yes! We are determined to get the economy out of the recession before the end of this year. And the 2017 budget is structured to do just that. So that is why we are anxious to get the budget passed so that we can begin the implementation and begin to take all the steps we need to get the economy out of recession.

Udoma also informed that he presented his Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) to the FEC.

On his plans in the ERGP meant to revamp the economy and place it on the pedestal of sustainable growth ahead of its year 2020 target, the minister said

“With regards to the things we plan to do in the next three four years, they are spelt out in details in the economy recovery growth plan.

It involves a number of things but the key is get this economy competitive so that we diversify. We want to do two broad things: one is to restore oil production and harvest what we can get from that sector but diversify by making the economy competitive so we would grow our agriculture, manufacturing, we will have value added in Nigeria and move from a consuming to producing nation, that is the thrust. We believe we have the will and determination to achieve it.”