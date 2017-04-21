Recruitment: Police want govs, traditional rulers to vet candidates

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, in charge of Logistics and Supply, Maigari Abbas Dikko has appealed to state governors and traditional rulers to help the force to vet prospective candidates for recruitment into the Nigerian Police Force from their respective states in order to guide them against recruiting social misfits and other criminal minded individuals into the orgaanization.

The D.I.G who was on a one day working visit to Kebbi State made the appeal when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in Government House in Birnin Kebbi, saying that following the security situation in the country the police force was cautious of the danger in recruiting people who have the tendencies to be loyal to any sect member or are of questionable characters into the force.

He said further that the country at present was under policed because some of its 380,000 men and officers have died while some have retired. “The Inspector General of Police has written to the President for approval to recruit about 30,000 into the police force and it would be on annual basis if we must meet world required number of police expected in a nation,” he said.

He said the police lack the required fund to carry out its duties and had to run to the stakeholders most times for assistance he urged Governor Bagudu to help in lobbying for the passage of the Police Trust Fund undergoing second reading at the Senate for the police to effectively carry out its functions.

In his remarked, the Kebbi State Governor Atik Bagudu said his administration was aware of the logistics problem of the police in Kebbi and would continue to support to in its effort to maintain law and order in the state.