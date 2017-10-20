Red Cross earmarks $5m for humanitarian interventions in N/East

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

The International Federation of Red Cross, IFRC has earmarked over five million dollars ($5 million) for humanitarian intervention services in Adamawa and Yobe states for 2017/2018 activities.

Team leader of the organisation, Mr. Barkitiar Mambetor disclosed the development in Yola yesterday, stressing that, the organisation has reached over 300,000 households with humanitarian assistances in various communities of the North Eastern states.

Mambetor maintained that the effort is a collaboration with other outlets of the Red Cross including international committee of the Red Cross,Nigerian Red Cross Society, International Committee on Red Cross and Red Crescent among others.

He added that, the organisation will concentrate on shelter ,water treatment and nutritional support for communities hit by natural and human disasters in the North East states.

It (IFRC) also organised eight days capacity building workshop /training for professional volunteers in the area of disaster management and other humanitarian service delivery in Adamawa state

Mambetor said the participants were carefully selected from across the country to be accorded intensive humanitarian services delivery especially on disaster and crisis front areas in the North East.

He explained that, the training seminar is unique in nature noting that it was organised ten years ago for complex crisis developing situations like in one facing North Eastern states including Adamawa.

He stated that, the participants would be trained in areas of accessing, quick response, monitoring and evaluation of disaster and crisis situations in three selected local government areas in the state ( Adamawa) including; Hong,Song and Gombi councils respectively.

According to him, the participants will be taken to Hong local government for practical of the skills to be acquired in the training on disaster accessing, response, monitoring and evaluation as a case study or field work.

Earlier in his remark, Representative of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, NRCS, Mr. Andronicus Adeyemo urged the thirty one participants to strive hard in maximising the available limited opportunities during the workshop.

Adeyemo adviced them to also inculcate the spirit of team work in humanitarian intervention services at all times.

In his keynote address, chairman of NRCS in the State,Mr.Kaleson M.Sanu expressed appreciation to the organisers for the choice of Adamawa to host such important event.

Sanu pledged that people in the state will reciprocate the gesture by according them maximum support and cooperation for the success of the programme.