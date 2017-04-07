Release N15bn 2016 appropriation for amnesty, Senate tells FG

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

Senate yesterday urged the Minister of finance to release the balance sum of 15 Billion in the 2016 Appropriation Act for the funding of the amnesty programme

Senate equally mandated the committee on Niger Delta to investigate the circumstances leading to funding constraints besetting the amnesty programme with a view to avoiding re occurrence and report back to the Senate within two weeks.

The senate further mandated the committee to investigate how certain names not belonging to Abia and Akwa Ibom States surfaced in the Amnesty Programme.

This followed a motion sponsored by Sen.Peter Nwaoboshi, (PDP) Delta North.

He noted with dismay that beneficiaries of the programme are being owed for five months in arrears,alongside back log of debts owed Universities in countries where they are being trained.

Debating on the motion, Nwaoboshi, expressed concern on the challenges facing the Programme due to paucity of funds arising from delayed and staggered release of funds from the 2016 Appropriation Act.

According to him, this is already threatening the well-conceived amnesty programme of the Federal Government.

He added that the Amnesty Office was finding it difficult to meet its obligation to its workers and beneficiaries of the programme.

According to him, N20 billion was appropriated in 2016 for the programme.

He further said that the sum of N35 billion was further appropriated by the Senate in a Supplementary Appropriation, which went a long way in improving funds appropriated for the programme.

However, he lamented that only the sum of N40 billion had been released, living a balance of N15 billion.

Sen. Nwaoboshi, noted that the situation was becoming serious and capable of truncating the lofty programme as tension and threats were already palpable in the Niger Delta.

He further noted that the programme was conceived to stem the tide of disaffection, agitation and militancy in the Niger Delta Area which had resulted in the loss of lives, properties and oil revenue.

The lawmaker decried that funds appropriated for the programme had depreciating steadily, leading to adverse impact on the operation of the programme.

He decried that tension was already building up in the region as a result of the problem. Noted that, “ 30,000 beneficiaries of N65,000 monthly allowances are being owed five months in arrears”

“On the education programme (onshore), the debt to universities in the country in the sum of N1.9 million in addition to backlog of unpaid in-Training Allowance amounting to N830, 500.

“The Educational Programme(Offshore) is suffering the same fate as unpaid in-Training allowances for the 750 students between 2016 and 2017 amounting to 4.2 million dollar, equivalent of N1.3 billion.

“This is in addition to unpaid tuition fee for 350 students amounting to the sum of 17.5 million dollar, equivalent of N513 million.”

The lawmaker further said the students in the United Kingdom had planned to protest at the Nigerian High Commission for non-payment of tuition fees and allowances by the amnesty office.

He expressed concern that such protest could bring Nigeria to ridicule before the international community.

Supporting the motion, Sen. Baba Kaka Garbai(APC-Borno) urged the federal government to release the needed funds to settle arrears being owed beneficiaries to avoid chaos.

He stressed that Nigeria could not afford to allow the beneficiaries result to violence, which would affect the country negatively.

He further said that, “they are being owed about five months, so we need to do something by directing the ministry of finance to release these funds.’’

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki said it was important for the Ministry of Finance to release the funds.

He said funds were appropriated with supplementary budget to meet the needs of the programme.

He stressed that “as we get to the end of the budget year, the ministry should look into the matter and ensure release of funds as soon as soon possible.’

The motion was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers in a voice vote.