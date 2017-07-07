Repentant B/Haram fighters urge colleagues to lay down arms

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Repentant Boko Haram terrorists who were among the 700 members of the dreaded group who recently surrendered to the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno state have called on their colleagues to lay down their arms and give peace a chance.

Speaking to newsmen at the theater Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, leader of the repentant insurgents, (names withheld) said they realized that what they were doing is not in conformity with the teachings of Islam and called on those still hiding in the bush to come out and surrender and give peace a chance.

“We realized what we were doing is not in conformity with the teachings of Islam. I call on our colleagues out there in the bushes to come out and lay down their arms, as the Nigerian military will receive them and treat them humanely”, he declared.

Another Boko Haram suspected that surrender (name also withheld) said they treated with segregation among their colleagues; as most of them did not even believe in them.

“I have chosen to lay down my arms to allow peace reign in the country. We have been accepted by the Nigerian Government, contrary to what we were told by the sect leaders,” he said.

Another suspect (name withheld), also appealed to the rest of the sect members still hiding in the Sambisa forest to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

“ Our leaders told us not to surrender to

because we will be killed, but to our surprise, nothing happened to us. The Nigerian accepted us and is taking good care of us,” he said.

Parading the suspects, theater Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru said that over 700 suspected Boko Haram terrorists have indicated their intention to surrender, out of which 70 have already came forward to, stressing that so far they have profiled 57 and brought them down to Maiduguri.

He said the affected insurgents were from yamtaki and Bita axis of Gwoza local government area of Borno state and that many of them have indicated interest to surrender.