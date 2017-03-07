Report any defaulting contractor, Tambuwal tells citizens

Share This





















Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged people at local government levels to closely monitor all state government projects in their localities, and report any delay or circumvention of laid down procedures by contractors and their supervisors.

A statement issued by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the Governor spoke in Sokoto during a meeting with the 23 local government chairmen.

“Since these projects are meant to benefit the communities directly, our people should endeavour to be at the forefront of protecting them. The contractors are on site and the supervisors have been doing a good job of monitoring the progress of the projects, but I want to urge the people to take the lead in ensuring quality is maintained,” the statement quoted the Governor as saying.

Tambuwal said various projects are presently ongoing in various sectors like health, education and agriculture, and government will do more to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

While urging the local government councils to be prudent in expenditure considering the precarious financial situation in the country, the Governor urged them to look within by diversifying revenue sources.

“We need to double our efforts in enhancing internal revenue in the state. The local councils have an important role to play in that regard,” he added.

The meeting, which had in attendance the state Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya, discussed plans to boost enrollment in schools as well as budgets for the 23 local government areas of the state.