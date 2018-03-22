Report on electoral impunity out next week -Rights Commission

Share This





















By Albert Akota Abuja

The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Mrs. Oti Ovrawah has disclosed that the report of the Commission’s project on “End Electoral Impunity” which considered the criminal and administrative indictments contained in the judgments and orders of the Election Petitions Tribunals and Court of Appeal on the 2015 General Election will be made public next week.

Mrs. Ovrawah disclosed this in Abuja while playing host to the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General Mr. Mohammed Ibn Chambers who paid a working visit to the Commission.

The Acting Head of the Commission also assured the UN envoy and his delegation that the Commission has commenced preparations for the monitoring of the 2019 General Elections including the on-going voter’s registration and the right to political participation of the internally displaced persons and the physically challenged.

Earlier in his remarks, the Special Representative noted that the Commission is a key player in addressing issues of threat to peace and security which is presently affecting the country.

He urged the Commission to continue to sensitize stakeholders on the need to respect human rights at all times, including electioneering process as this would engender peaceful, free and fair election.