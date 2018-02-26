Reps debate Ajaokuta Steel Coy revival Thursday

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

The House of Representatives will on Thursday, resume its sectoral debate, with special focus on the steel sector, and specifically, on how to revive the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company (ASC) in Kogi State.

A statement issued by Turaki Hassan, Special Adviser, Media and Public Affiars to the Speaker of the House, indicated that top players in the sector and major stakeholders were expected to attend the sectoral debate which would be televised live from11 am to 3 pm.

The top stakeholders include ministers, top government bureaucrats, members of the Ajaokuta community, experts and other stakeholders.

According to the statement, the session would be broadcast live on NTA, and would also be streamed live via House of Representatives Facebook page and YouTube channel between 11am to 3pm.

“Sectoral Debate is an initiative of the 8th House of Representatives encapsulated in the Legislative Agenda introduced by Speaker Yakubu Dogara with the aim of reviving Nigeria’s economy.

“The first phase of the debates was held in May 2016 and was attended by Ministers in the chambers of the House with a view to making them more efficient and effective.”

The statement said, “The minister of Solid Minerals, Mines Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, his state counterpart, Hon. Bawa Bwari, minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, chairman of Ajaokuta Local Government, representatives of workers’ union, experts in mines and steel, as well as other stakeholders, will be present in the House chamber.”