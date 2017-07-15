Reps give Adeosun 30 days to return N11.2m looted funds

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has issued a 30 days ultimatum to the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun to return to Federation Account the sum of N11. 2 million, allegedly looted by officials of the ministry.

. The committee said the money was cornered with the pretense of organizing a seminar for some stakeholders in an unnamed location in the country

The committee also discovered that while N4.980 million was for the seminar, the other part, N6. 252 million, the ministry claimed, were withholding taxes it deducted from payments to contractors in 2010, but were not remitted to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as required by law.

The committee therefore requested for immediate refund and remittances, and evidences forwarded forthwith to the committee within the period.

The revelations were among the four queries brought against the ministry by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, in the ministry’s financial transactions in 2010.

At the investigative hearing by the committee to examine the queries, the committee, headed by Hon. Kingsley Chinda found out that in an attempt to cover up the financial abuses, the ministry concocted documents, which they tendered as evidences before the committee.

Some of the evidences, the committee said, did not tally with the figures and claims of the AGF as contained in the queries.

Members consequently referred the ministry’s documents to the Nigeria Police for cross -examination, before advising the committee within 60 days on the next line of action.

Members also frowned at the action of the ministry in granting N46.9 million cash advances to 18 of its staff within the period, for procuring stationery and others office items, without retirements as at when due, and mandated Adeosun to issue queries to the affected workers to serve as deterrence to others.

Chinda said the actions of the ministry in approving the advances and tolerating late retirements of expenditures, were against the approved government’s financial regulations.

In another query, the committee further frowned at non verifiable claim by the ministry that it actually remitted another N85.587 million to FIRS as taxes, arising from four contracts it awarded between March and June 2010 to Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) and A & K Construction Ltd.

Members ordered the ministry to within seven days reconcile its VAT receipts with the tax authorities, as they were also misleading and appeared fake.

In regards to another query on the ministry by the AGF, members empowered a three -man panel, drawn from membership of the committee, to visit the ministry to ascertain its claim that it actually executed contracts for the supply and installation of PVC vertical blinds in its offices.

The order for refund of the sums was to be communicated to the minister by Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mahmoud Isa – Dutse, who represented Adeosun at the hearing.

Isa -Dutse had attempted to dissuade members from penalizing the ministry for its alleged indiscretions in financial approvals, expenditures and remittances.

He claimed that the ministry has forwarded adequate evidences to the committee, capable of absolving the ministry of any financial abuse.

However, he pleaded for more time to enable the ministry return with more and authenticated evidences to back up the numerous charges by the AGF.

The AGF had in its recommendations on the queries, urged the parliament to ask for refunds of the alleged misuse funds by the ministry, in line with the anti corruption tenets of President Muhammadu Buhari.

But, in granting the request of the permanent secretary, the committee fixed the next hearing on pending matters in the queries for Wednesday next week.