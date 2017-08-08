Reps give IGP 7days to produce missing rifles

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts yesterday ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to tender evidence of missing ammunition since 2010 within seven days or face the full wrath of the law.

Chairman of the committee, Rep Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), said based on the report of the Auditor General of the Federation of 2010 to 2013, four rifles were missing along with the cash exhibits with 55 queries raised against the Nigeria Police Force during the period.

The report said that during the audit examination of arms and ammunition in 2012, it was observed that four different brands of pistol were missing.

The report also said cash exhibits of N928,000 was missing in 2011; N100,000 in 2012 and N720,000 and a laptop worth N250,000, totaling N1.998 million, were missing.

The Director of Finance of the Nigeria Police, Aliyu Oba accompanied by a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP J.O.Egbunike while responding told the Committee members that the police had substantially complied to the directive of the committee by furnishing the Secretariat with relevant documents.

But the chairman of the committee countered noting that” most of the information supplied the secretariat were not in order and there’s a need for you to liaise with the Secretariat and make relevant corrections.

He further explained that”on the issue if finance we may step that down till the next 14 days for you to put your documents in order or we shall apply the rules accordingly.

“For instance, you claimed that the IPO in charge had refunded the exhibit cash that AuGF demanded for and he also responded to the forms we asked you to fill.

“One Mr Nasir Musa who replaced the late IPO could he have gotten the money from the late IPO as you reflected in your report, Chinda wondered.

Members of the Committee also asked the DFA whether it was possible the new IPO visited the grave yard of the dead IPO to collect the money.

In his response the DFA said “I thought the bottom line is that the money was returned.

“I want to plead for understanding so that I can withdraw the first set of forms and do a tidier job in the next hearing.

At this point the committee chairman ruled that the police team should appear before it next week Wednesday with a tidier job.