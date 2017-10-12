Reps member, business women at daggers drawn over N4m contract

Share This





















By Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

A Suleja based business woman, Hajiya Ramatu Shuibu Kwamba has made a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara to come to her aid by compelling a parliamentarian to honour their contractual agreement and pay her without further delay N4million Naira being cost of gift items, interior decoration materials and loan collected from her in 2014.

In a press statement issued to newsmen in tears in Lafia, the Niger state capital, said the parliamentarian, Alhaji Abubakar Lado Suleja, a member representing Suleja constituency at House of Representatives allegedly commissioned the business woman, after winning election in 2014 to refurbish his apartment, supply gift items for distribution to constituents as well as borrowed N500,000 from her with a promise to pay back after being sworn into office.

The statement said; “The parliamentarian also changed all his phone numbers and after several visits to his apartment, he threatened her.

According to Hajiya Ramatu, “The debt has crippled my business and my life is now in danger as the lawmaker has warned that he would unleash thugs to harm me.”

Hajiya Ramatu said she cannot travel out again to buy goods as the lawmaker has tied down her money and killed her business.

However, when our reporter contacted the lawmaker through text message on the matter, he replied saying, “That is not true. She has not supplied anything; rather I think they did that business with my sister and if she mentioned my name then that is political blackmail. I have never given her any letter of contract or supply.