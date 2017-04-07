Reps move to stop retrenchment of over 300 staff of Diamond Bank

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives has resolved to intervene in the retrenchment of over 300 staff of Diamond Bank Plc on the 27th of May 2016.

The House Committee on Public Petition has summoned the commercial bank which the failed to appear before the committee.

This followed a petition which was earlier submitted by Stephen Ofagbor, counsel to the retrenched workers to the House of Representatives.

The petition which alleged that the retrenchment was unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal unwarranted, null and void, called on the bank to reverse its decision.

According to Ofagbor, the affected staff has taken several steps towards their reinstatement or payment of their terminal benefits, including a demand letter from their solicitor, but all to no avail as the bank rebuffed all approaches.

He also alleged that the affected persons were not given the opportunity to repay the loan as scheduled and are being charged interest on the unpaid balance, which they would not be in a position to pay except they are recalled or paid their redundancy benefits.

“Each of the retrenched staff’s entitlement is based on rank and number of years served and they have been seized of all the particulars of each of them for purposes of computing their individual entitlement.

“The action of Diamond bank has caused the affected persons enormous hardship, psychological trauma, great embarrassment and above all stigmatization,” he said.

Ofagbo further stated that the retrenchment, if not adequately redressed portends great risk to employees in the industry and also to the employees.

The chairman of the committee, Nkem Abonta ,however, adjourned the hearing to 7 of May 2017 to enable the committee to communicate further to Diamond bank.