Reps probe alleged corruption at State House clinic

By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Healthcare Services to investigate the deplorable condition of the State House Clinic and the alleged deductions from the salaries and allowances of its medical staff.

The resolution was following adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Henry Archibong (Akwa Ibom-PDP), who informed the House that the Clinic had, been receiving budgetary allocations every year to procure equipment that will enable it function optimally.

Asding that from 2015, 2016 and 2017 Appropriation Acts, the Clinic was allocated the sums of N3.94 billion, N3.87 billion and N3.2 billion respectively, for upgrading and provision of necessary drugs and equipment.

“In spite of those huge budgetary allocations, the Clinic lacks necessary facilities such as syringes, drugs and equipment needed for saving lives.’’

The further said that medical doctors working at the Clinic had expressed concern over alleged illegal deductions from their salaries and allowances by the Management since April 2017, without any official communication for the action.

“Aware that the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari complained publicly during a stakeholder’s meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Nutrition, Child Advocacy and Health and Nutrition (RMNCAHN) at the State House of her inability to access health care needs at the Clinic when she took ill recently, but was rather advised by the health providers to fly out of country for treatment.

“Acknowledges that her refusal to heed the advice of the health providers and insisting on obtaining medical care in Nigeria saved the country millions of dollars in foreign exchange and was also an act of patriotism and selflessness worthy of commendation.’’

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House and the notion was refeared to the committee on healthcare services to concludes its findings within three weeks for further legislative action.