Reps probe alleged diversion of N/east devt fund

By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives has set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the alleged diversion of north-east development fund to the implementation of Bama Initiative (BI).

The House also urged that, the BI fund should be remitted to the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI) for proper mandatory execution.

The resolution of the House was sequel to a motion under matters of national public importance sponsored by Rep. Muhammad Abdu (Bauchi-APC).

Moving the motion, Rep Abdu expressed concern over alleged intended abnormal movement of appropriated North-East intervention fund meant to be domiciled and utilised by PCNI and that of Consolidated Pool Account domiciled in the office of Accountant General of the Federation.

He explained that the above funds to be moved to a Special Account was meant to fund a pilot project called the BAMA Initiative.

“The Bama Initiative as conceived is not meant to be handled by the statutory PCNI but by two non-statutory, special committees floating between the Ministry of Budget and National Planning and the Presidency.

“The Twenty-Eight Billion Naira, N18 billion from PCNI Account and N10.0billion from consolidated Pool Account are not being moved through proper and approved regulated financial flow systems of the government (supplementary budget, virement and direct capital release).

“The House is worried that if the movement of funds is allowed to go through, it will lead to serious breaches of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Appropriation Act and the Financial Regulation and Extant Rules of the Services of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

The House therefore urged president to graciously direct the immediate stoppage of the movements of the funds and restore law and order in the system.

It also urged president to graciously assent to the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Bill before him and expedite immediate take-off of the Agency for comprehensive institutional management of the North-East Re-development.

