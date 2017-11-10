Reps probe alleged shooting, sexual abuse of student by soldier

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives said it will investigate the alleged sexual harassment and shooting of a female student by a soldier in Plateau State.

The resolution of the House was sequel to a motion jointly sponsred by Reps. Istifanus Gyang (Plateau-PDP) and Edward Pwajok (APC Plateau).

Moving the motion, Gyang informed the House that on the Oct. 19, 2017,

Indigenes of Sopp in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State embarked on a protest against soldiers manning check point in the community, who had earlier caused the death of two boys.

He added that in the course of the protest, one of the soldiers shot Miss Simi Danladi, a 17 year old SS1 female student of Government Secondary School, Sopp, for allegedly refusing his lustful advances.

Gyang told the House that he personally visited Simi in the hospital where she opened up to him about the sexual harassment and deliberate shooting by the soldier.

The lawmaker further disclosed that apart from Simi Danladi, two other people, Danjuma kaze and his son, Irimiya were also shot and were receiving treatment at Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.

He noted that, “While the Military High Command has repeatedly assured the citizens of its commitment to the observance of human rights as amply embedded in the rules of engagement, there are behaviours and actions of some operatives that are negating this noble quest.

“The military personnel whom the nation has entrusted with the responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens are turning round to constitute a threat to the people.”

On his part, Rep Edward Pwajok, a co-mover of the motion noted that since Simi identified the soldier and was ready to testify, she should be provided with security because her life was presently in danger.

Leader of the House, Femi Gbajiabiamila questioned the involvement of military in the internal security of plateau State when they were continually empowered to protect the nation from external aggregation.

He noted that if the military were to perform such duty in plateau state, it would have been subject to approval of National Assembly.

The House Leader blamed the legislature for the gap and advocated the quick passage of a bill that will curb incessant killings by the military.

Gbajabianila also stressed the need for the legislature to properly define what constituted sexual harassment.

Rep. Betty Apiafi (Rivers-PDP), said “It is obvious that Nigeria is gradually becoming a failed state; we should use more of the police to solve internal problems.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.