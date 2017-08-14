Reps probe DBI over N1.2bn fund, non compliance with TSA

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives committee on Telecommunications said it will investigate the management of Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) over alleged non compliance with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of the federal government.

The committee also said it will investigate the disbursements of over N1.2bn in the Institute’s for capital projects and procurement in the 2016 budget.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep Saheed Akinade-Fijabi (APC Oyo), stated this when he led other committee members on an oversight and fact finding mission to the headquarters of DBI in Abuja.

He also demanded the nominal role and the list of trainees who enrolled with the Institute.

Administrator of the Institute, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, while responding to questions from the lawmakers revealed that the Institute had not complied with the TSA policy. Adding that DBI only operates an account with a commercial bank.

“We don’t pay our money into TSA, that is the practice I met here, we operate only one account with a commercial bank and I and the Director of Finance are signatories to the account,” Adinde said.

He also explained that the Institute does not carry-out any capital expenditure or procurement on its own, but rely on its the National Commissions Commission (NCC) for such projects.

According to Adinde, management of the Institute is not in any position to answer question on capital projects or procurement and the NCC owns the Institute.

“I think it is important to communicate this, DBI has a board, which I am a member, but the board of NCC takes strategic decision about DBI, but I am not a member of the NCC board. We don’t implement capital projects, we do not procure equipments, we only make request for supplies to the NCC,” he added.

Rep Fijabi while lamenting DBI for flaunting the government’s financial regulation, said the committee would invite Adinde for further questioning.

“I need to observe that not paying your money into the TSA shows that you’re running fowl of financial regulation, which is very important. Every organisation of government pay their money into the TSA and you have been here since 2015, and the regulation started around 2015/2106 and till today, you are still paying into a commercial bank, it is against the regulation,” he stated.

“We will still need to invite you to come to the National Assembly, with a the documents requested like your detailed internationally generated revenue for the past five years, detailed audited account in the last fie years, your norminal role, which is very important, list of trainees with government funds and list of self sponsored trainees, all your fillings to the CAC and your procurement request sent to NCC, entitlement of your board your article of association as communicated to you earlier.

According to Akinade-Fijabi; “we are aware that your budget comes through the NCC, and we have dealing with NCC, our visit here is still part of our oversight function and it is a work in progress.”