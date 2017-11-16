Reps probe excessive electricity charges through prepaid metres

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives has set up an ad-hoc committee to probe alleged excessive charges on electricity customers through prepaid meters.

The House decision followed a motion by Lam Adesina (Oyo – APC) yesterday at plenary.

Adesina noted in the motion that in June 2016, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued a directive to electricity distribution companies to ensure that all their customers were metered by November 30, 2016.

The deadline was later extended to March 1, 2017 after consideration of appeals from the distribution companies.

According to him, “Distribution companies, in an effort to meet up with the deadline, commenced installation of new set of prepaid meters. But electricity consumers in the country are now groaning over the rate at which the newly installed MOJEC prepaid meters gobble up their units, when compared to the old prepaid meters installed by the defunct PHCN.”

Adesina said that, many consumers across Nigeria paid for the prepaid meters for a long period of time but were yet to be metered by distribution companies, thereby subjecting them to outrageous estimated billing regime.

The House consequently in a unanimous vote, called for a probe of the claims.

It also called on the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to probe the quality of the new MOJEC prepaid meters being installed by distribution companies( DISCOs).