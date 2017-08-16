Reps probe FHA over N3.7m expenditure

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has resolved to investigate Federal Housing Authority over alleged expenditure of N3.7million.

To this end, the committee has set up a six-man subcommittee to carry out the investigation.

The resolution of the committee was following report from the Office of the Auditor-General for the year ended 2010.

Inaugurating the Sub Committee, Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers), urged the members to examine the 37 queries relating to deficit operating surplus.

It would be recalled that the queries were stepped down earlier pending the provision of copy of 2009 budget and audited accounts of the authority for 2009.

Other documents are the cash books for the authority’s income and expenditure.

Chinda, therefore, urged the FHA to avail the subcommittee with the documents and ensure maximum cooperation in order to carry out the assignment efficiently.

“Any document not available is assumed to speak against you and that is why you don’t want to provide it.

“We are in a hurry to conclude the assignment so you have to provide the necessary documents to enable us submit the report as we resume,” Chinda said.

The subcommittee is chaired by Rep. Rhimamde Shawulu (PDP Taraba), and they are expected to submit report within two weeks.