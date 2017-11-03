Reps probe JAMB remittances into Federation Account

Share This





















By Umar Muhamnad Puma

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate remittances by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) into the Federation Account from 2007 till date.

The resolution was sequel to a motion on the need to investigate JAMB remittances, sponsored by Rep. Segun Adekola (Ekiti-PDP).

Moving the motion, the lawmaker noted that the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun recently announced that for the first time in 40 years of existence, JAMB remitted the sum of N5billion into government coffers.

He added that a balance of N3billion was still to be remitted, amounting to N8billion within nine months of the current management of JAMB.

Adekola disclosed that media reports shown that between 2011 and 2015, JAMB earned at least N30billion from registration fees by candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The lawmaker stressed that JAMB only remitted a meagre sum to the Federal Government while within the period, it received over N2 billion yearly from the federal budget.

“The Accountant General of the Federation had in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI )request by a media Investigative outfit, stated that JAMB remitted N11.5 million in 2011, N25million in 2013 and N13million in 2014 but did not make any remittances in 2012, 2015 and 2016 respectively.”

Adekola said that the total amount JAMB remitted to the Federation Account between 2010 and 2016 was N50.8 million, which is about one per cent of the amount the Agency remitted to the Federal Government in 2017 alone.

He further said that “the remittance of such an amount by a non-focal revenue generating agency underscores the importance of transparency in the administration and management of government business.”

He emphasized the urgent need to beam a searchlight on other government agencies to guide against the flagrant misappropriation of public funds with a view to promoting probity in governance.

The House therefore mandated its committee on Basic Education and Services to conduct an investigation into the management of the finances of JAMB from 2007 till date.

The investigation will be in relation to JAMB’s earnings from prospective candidates and remittances made to the Federation Account.

The committee was given six weeks to turn in its report for further legislative action.