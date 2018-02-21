Reps probe killings nationwide

Share This





















By Musa Adamu and Umar Mohammad Puma

Worried by the incessant killings around the country, the House of Representives yesterday set up an Adhoc Committee to investigate their root causes.

The committee, headed by Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Pally Iriase, has six others as members.

Briefing the press on its assignment, the committee said the House was aware of the efforts already being made by various organs of the government.

It however, said these efforts, it would appear, were being impacted by “ strait-laced narratives, political innuendos and ethno-religious distrust.”

It said “some of these strait-laced narratives have tended to ascribe all killings to a single cause” thereby overlooking the need to find out the happenings with open, unbiased and nonpartisan mind.

He described the committee as bipartisan, multi ethnic and multi religious in composition, adding that the House expected them to approach the assignment with utmost sense of responsibility.

He said in carrying out the assignment, the committee would visit a number of “carefully selected areas that have been attacked severally, interact with the victims, survivors and other critical stakeholders.”

He further disclosed that the committee would interact with security chiefs, foreign partners and conduct a public hearing.

“We will round up with a public hearing to afford all interested Nigerians the opportunity to proffer solutions.”

The committee has six weeks within which to report its findings back to the House.