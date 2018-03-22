Reps probe Kogi killings

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representative yesterday resolved to set up a powered Ad-hoc Committee to probe Kogi Killings and carry out a national review and research work of incessant herdsmen attacks in order to provide lasting and enduring measures for the peaceful habitation of citizens.

This was even as the House urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to quickly deploy men and force of Nigeria Police into the affected communities to avert further killing.

It equally urged the Federal Government to take proactive actions by mobilizing security apparatus to the places of incident and routes and spots where crisis are usually reported in Kogi state, including Idah, Igalamela- Odolu, Ofu, Ibaji and other part of the state.

The House while observing one minute silence in sympathy for the souls lost during the attacks, also condemned the recent killing of over 32 persons and several other injured persons.

The resolution of the House, followed a motion sponsored by Emmanuel M. Egwu (Kogi PDP) representing Idah, Igalamela-Odolu, Ofu, Ibaji Federal constituency) on the “Urgent need for Federal Government to curb further herdsmen attacks, killing and destruction of lives and properties in Kogi state and other states in Nigeria” and “ a call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to deploy police personnel to Dinkina and Bassa Local Government Areas of Kogi state to establish a police outpost at Agojeju in Oganengwu ward by Benjamin Ikani Okolo (Kogi APC) representing Dekina/ Bassa federal constituency

Presenting debate on the motion, Hon. Egwu said, about 32 persons have been killed by the herdsmen while several others are still missing.