Reps probe Kwara Hijab controversy halts digital switchover

By Musa Adamu

The bid to stop the launch of the next phase of digital switch over exercise in Illorin, Kwara state failed at the House of Representatives yesterday at the plenary.

Coming under a Motion of Public importance, sponsored by Hon. Agbonayinma Johnson and seconded by Hon. Mohammed Sherriff, the motion sought to stop the Minister of Information and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from going ahead with the digital switch-over exercise.

It said the exercise was against the resolution of the House of Representatives and the federal government White Paper.

Leading the debate on the motion, Hon. Agbobayinma, stated that as the last hope of the ordinary Nigerians, the House of Representatives must continue to stand up for what was right for the people.

He said government must be made to always act within the ambits of the Law.

He therefore, urged for an investigation into to find out why a government agency would flaunt a House of Representatives resolution and the laid-down government White Paper on the same matter.

He also urged the House to stand against what he termed the impunity and flagrant disregard for the laws of the land.

But, when the motion was put to vote it failed to get the House nod.

A motion calling for the investigation of the controversy surrounding the inability of Amasa Firdaos, Law graduate, to be called to the Bar sailed through.

Sponsored by Hon. Nuhu Danburam Abubakar and seconded by raised Hon. Abubakar Lawal, sought to stop all forms of discrimination on grounds of religion.

It urged the House to intervene and ensure that no Nigerian is stopped from being called to the Bar for wearing Hijab.

Leading the debate on the motion, Hon. Abubakar, called on the House to ensure Justice was done to the Nigerian as the Constitution specifically spells out the attire of being called to Bar, and the Hijab was never mentioned as one of the disallowed attires.

Ha urged for the House to lend its voice and ensure Ms Firdaos was successfully called to Bar to fulfill her dream as a Nigerian.

an Investigative motion, the question was put to a vote and passed.