Reps probe non-remittance of N5.6bn by Federal Mortgage Bank

By Musa Adamu and Muhammad Umar Puma

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate non-remittance of taxes to the tune of N5.6 billion by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS).

This was sequel to the unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Nicholas Ossai (Delta-PDP) at the plenary.

Moving the motion earlier, Ossai explained that the Bank was established to provide long-term credit facilities to mortgage institutions and to encourage development of mortgage institutions across the country.

According to him, the bank is empowered through the National Housing Fund to, among other things, facilitate the mobilisation of funds for provision of houses for Nigerians.

He observed that between 2011 and 2015, the bank generated a total revenue of N44.6 billion.

According to him, N13.2 billion of the amount was generated in 2015 and that the bank defaulted in the remittance of the Value Added Tax (VAT) collections of N2.2 billion to the FIRS.

He said during the period under review, the bank also defaulted in remittance of Withholding Tax Deductions to the FIRS to the tune of N3.4 billion.

He said that due to poor management by successive leadership of the bank, there had been an unimaginable high volume of non-performance with 70 per cent of the bank’s assets and loans at risks.

The lawmaker said it had resulted to sharp erosion of the bank’s Capital Structure and the National Housing Fund (NHF)deposits.

Ossai said the poor management had also led to huge administrative expenditure to the extent that the bank’s average annual staff maintenance was N4 billion.

He alleged that the Directors fees and expenses were on the average of N200 million annually.

He said that Section 40 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)Act, specifies a penalty of 10 per cent on withheld or unremitted tax by any defaulter after 30 days from the date of default.

Ossai stressed the need to recover the un-remitted sum of N5.6 billion from the bank for onward injection into the economy.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Dugara, mandated the Committees on Finance, Housing and Urban Development and Regional Planning to investigate the allegations and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.