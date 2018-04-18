Reps probe rejection of NYSC members by organizations

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives yesterday said it resolved to probe the rejection of the members of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC by organisations and institutions alike.

To this end, it mandated its committee on youth development to investigate the matter.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Hon. Bolaji Yusuf Ayinla.

Ayinla while moving the motion noted that “one of the major aims for the establishment of NYSC is to promote unity among Nigerians by posting graduates of higher institutions to various places other than their States of Origin for a one year national service.”

He added that “in recent years, many NYSC members have found it difficult to secure places of primary assignments as the organisations they are posted to often reject them on the grounds that either they can’t provide for their remuneration or they do not need their services.”

According to him, the “The negative response from organisations and institutions where the Corps members were posted to has left many of them frustrated as they spend several months looking for a place where they would be accepted to serve “

The Committee was given 4 weeks within which to conclude its assignment and report back to the House for further legislative action.

Meanwhile Reps also condemned the attitude of nepotism allegedly

championed by the present regime.

This followed a motion titled “Need for Rebasing the employment formula into federal ministries, Department and Agencies of the Federal Government Using Local Governments Instead of States as a base in Compliance with Federal Character Provisions”, by Hon. Mohammed Zanni Zoro.

Presenting the motion, Zoro prayed the House to pass a resolution that would revert employment recruitments by federal ministries, department and agencies using local governments instead of states as a base to reflect the federal character formula enshrined in the constitution.

“Whereas the House is aware of various recruitment and replacement exercises into ministries, departments and agencies of federal government, using states instead of local government structures as the prevailing formula and policy for such recruitments.

“Further aware of the provisions of the Federal Character Commission among which are to give effect to the provisions of section 14(3) and (4) of chapter 1, part 11 of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

“Worried that the numerous provisions of section 8(1)(a-d) , 3 and 9 of second schedule, part 11 and 14(3) and (4) of the constitution are largely observed in the breach by extra- ministerial departments, parastatals, bodies and institutions of the federal government.

“Resolves as follows: that henceforth, mass recruitments into federal ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government should be debased along out country’s local government structures as the 3rd tier of government-as provided for in parts 1 and 11, First schedule of the constitution to promote a sense of belonging for all Nigerians through equitable distribution of employment opportunities.

“That the House Committees on Federal Character and Legislative Compliance respectively shall ensure full enforcement, monitoring and quarterly reporting to the House on this resolution”.

Contributing to the debate, some members alleged that the current government promoted nepotism through lopsided appointments especially in security agencies.

In his remarks, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (Rivers) said it was an impeachable offence to undermine the constitution of the land in political appointments.

He said: “ You have irresponsible government. Once you do it well at the level, section 14, subsection 3 of the constitution. Let the executive begin to comply with the section and every other one will follow suit. But as long as that is not corrected, it is difficult for us to do that. It is a constitutional breach. How can you have a security agencies whose heads are from a particular region of the country. Of course, it is an impeachable offence.”

Also speaking, Hon. Adams Jagaban Adams said that the issue of tribalism needed to be addressed head on through the extant laws.

“The issue if tribalism cuts across this nation, every tribe. Mr. Speaker, for us to tackle this issue, we have to give teeth to the laws,” he said.

On his part. Hon. Adamu Chica (Niger) said that “there is need for widespread employment. Employment should be done at the local govt level.”

For Hon. Wale Raji (Lagos) “Institutionalization of nepotism is what we have in Nigeria”.

But in his reaction to the contributions, the House Leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila reminded the House that under the immediate past administration, the Ministry of Finance and the Nation’s economy was entrusted in the care some southerners which did not attract condemnation from other Nigerians.

The motion was eventually committed to the committees on Federal Character and Legislative Compliance respectively to ensure full enforcement.