Reps query NDE’s N1.4bn loans disbursement

By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts queried the National Directorate of Employment, (NDE) over the disbursement of N1.4 billion as loans to beneficiaries.

Findings by the committee revealed that NDE disbursed N1.47 billion to beneficiaries of its skill acquisition scheme, since inception.

Out of the loans given out by the agency’s since its creation by the President Ibrahim Babangida administration in 1987, the lawmakers found that only N288 million had been recovered by the agency.

Rep. Ibrahim Baba, Deputy Chairman of the Committee questioned the Director-General of the agency, Mr Nasiru Mohammed on the issue.

He noted that according to the report of the Auditor-General of the Federation to the Committee, the agency had seven queries to answer.

Subsequently, the lawmakers requested for the names and certificates of beneficiaries of the loans scheme.

The DG, however, told the committee that he was recently appointed to head the agency.

He added that the loan was disbursed by the last administration of the agency but that nonetheless, he had submitted all requested documents by the committee.

The house committee thereafter adjourned hearing on the issue to July 17, 2017 for a continuation of the session.

Also, the committee insisted that four staff of the Office of the Head of Civil Service to the Federation, (OHoCSF) must refund the sum of N46.1 million to the federation account within 40 days.

The committee further instructed the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, (CSO), in the OHoCSF, Mr Chaa Chinyeaka to ensure the payment and furnish the Committee with evidence of the refund.

The directive of the committee was based on queries raised by the Office of the Auditor General to the Federation in 2013.

This prompted the lawmakers to query how the office expended over N46 million for flight tickets and training in December 2011.

The committee also queried how the office expended N30 million for the training of 3 procurement officers in the South West and N26 million for flight tickets and other minor issues.

A member of the committee, asked the Permanent Secretary to “Immediately furnish the committee’s secretariat with all the retirement receipts before the next hearing.”

Responding, Chinyeaka said as the “time this money was spent I was not the one in charge of this office then but I will gather all the requested documents and submit to the secretariat as directed.’’

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, said “we deliberately refused to put you on oath because you were not in charge then.”

However, he ordered that the four staff, N.A. Ifekoya, B.O. Ajakaiye, I. O. A. Amadi and Etin Emmanuel Gibson make a refund of the advances given them.