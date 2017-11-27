Reps query seizure of products with certification by SON

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition has decried failure of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to appear before its committee over the seizure of manufacturing machines and finished products belonging to D and K Golden City Investments Limited in Anambra.

The company, in its petition to the House accused SON of refusing to comply with orders of the Federal High Court, Awka, dated February 27, 2011 and December 8, 2014 in suit numbers FHC.AWK/CS/37/2011 and 1269/2014 to release the seized items.

Chike Onyeali, representative of D and K Golden City Investments Limited, the petition is in defence of illegal activities of SON against manufacturing companies in the country.

Onyeali said that on December 21, 2016, SON officials invaded the company’s premises located at kilometre 3 Onitsha-Owerri road, Obosi, Anambra and carted away manufacturing machines, raw materials, 1,895 cartons of Dorco disposable shaving stick and 1, 520 Best Clean tooth brush.

He expressed worry that the items were carted away under the guise of being fake and substandard products.

Onyeali, while condemning SON’s action, said that the seized products had quality certification on them.

“SON based its action on the pretence that it is midwifing certification standard in Nigeria when in actual fact they lack the competence and expertise to run those test indices for which they sent us to Intertek Offshore, who are experts in parameter testing.

“We have taken our products to Intertek, they have examined them, issued result and directly sent it to SON but SON overlooked it.

“But since they have declined to be here we have closed our case and made a formal application that a subsisting order be made in our favour that they proceed forthwith to unseal the company premises which SON sealed since 2016 with employee of over 200 staff,’’ Onyeali said.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta said that the Committee would go ahead to close the case due to non-appearance of SON on the matter.

“It is unfortunate that the SON will continue to impugn and disrespect the subsisting orders of the National Assembly.

“This appears to be the ninth sitting on this matter and each time they have deliberately whittled down the supervisory indices of the House and this appears to be very embarrassing and they cannot be taking the National Assembly for granted.

“Since they have declined to be here we have no other option than to close the case and write our report to the House,’’ Nkem-Abonta said.