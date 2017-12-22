Reps recommend removal of Kano CP over alleged misconduct

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Parts of the committee’s recommendations in the report laid on the floor yesterday is that Police Authorities in Kano State should desist from being partisan and strive to restore a cordial relationship amongst the political class and the people of Kano State.

It is also recommended that the Inspector General of Police should transfer the Commissioner of Police, Kano State, Rabiu Yusuf to another state Command. It is believed that posting a new Commissioner of Police to the state will allow a fresh, healthy and peaceful relationship within the political class in the state and create the enabling environment for peace to thrive.

The following officers from Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ikeja, Lagos: Inspector Idris Adamu; Sergeant Lewis Dila; Sergeant Adedokun Abiodun; Corporal Gogol Yitpowe and Corporal Isah Hashim breached due process when they invaded the residence of Hon. Sani Mohammed Aliyu Rano in Nasarawa Quarters, Kano State without procuring a valid search warrant.

“The above mentioned officers of SARS, Ikeja Lagos also breached due process when they invaded and searched the residence of the daughter of Hon. Sani Mohammed Aliyu Rano in Naibawa Quarters, Kano State without valid search warrant.

“It is recommended that Inspector Idris Adamu; Sergeant Lewis Dila; Sergeant Adedokun Abiodun; Corporal Gogol Yitpowe and Corporal Isah Hashim should be made to face appropriate sanctions by the Police Authorities for their actions

“The leadership of the Kano State Judiciary should as a matter of urgency compel court officials to maintain file records to keep duplicate copies of search warrants obtained from their courts. This is with a view to discouraging fraudulent operations and ensure quick reference and retrieval for necessary future use”.