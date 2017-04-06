Reps reject bill empowering them to remove govs

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

Members of the House Representatives yesterday struck out a bill seeking to empower the National Assembly (NASS) with legislative powers to remove governors and their deputies from office.

The bill, meant to be read for the second time and sponsored by Rep. Edward Pwajok and Rep Ali Isa, could not go further because other members kicked against it.

Leading the debate on the bill, Rep Pwajok explained that the bill seeks to alter the constitution to delete the Proviso to Section 11(4) of the constitution to enable the NASS remove a governor or deputy governor of a state in “Appropriate Circumstances.”

The lawmaker stated that the bill also seeks to delete the section of the constitution which specifies that the NASS could take over state Houses of Assemblies in times of crisis.

However, lawmakers, kicked against the bill, saying it would make the NASS too powerful and would create unnecessary tension in the country.

Contributing to the debate, Rep Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the NASS had no business removing state Governors or their Deputies.

Also speaking, leader of the House, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, said the bill was ineffective and lacked moral and legal sense.

The sponsor of the bill, Rep Edward Pwajock, subsequently withdrew the bill following superior argument by his colleagues.