Reps reject move to concession seaport to Edo govt

By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives has kicked against a motion urging the Federal Government to concession Gele-Gele seaport to Edo State government and declare it an export and import free trade zone.

This resolution of the House was sequel to a motion sponsored by Rep. Johnson Agbonayinma (PDP Edo), who noted that the seaport will play a significant role in the economic development of the country.

He added that it will also provide for export and free trade zone with enormous trading activities and create road infrastructure and agro-industrial Park.

“”The concession will put the seaport to optimal utilisation when Edo State Government in partnership with private investors, manage the seaport as this will boost revenue generation, create more jobs, boost economic activities in the state, assist in the decongestion of other seaports.

“It will attract foreign investments and ensure increase in timely delivery and distribution of merchandise to consumer markets. “

Contributing to the motion, Rep. Sergius Ogun (Edo-PDP), said that the seaport will not only boost Edo State and Nigeria at large but will open up opportunities to Africa.

Also Rep. Johnson Oghuma (Edo-APC) appealed to the conscience of the lawmakers to support the motion.

“For there to be good economy, there must be a good investment decision and this is one. “

But the motion was kicked against by Rep. Kolawale Gabriel (Ondo-APC) and Olusegun Odebunmi (Oyo-PDP).

Gabriel said that the motion was trying to ambush the Federal Government adding that “if Edo State is interested in the seaport, they have a comparative advantage, but they should allow other Nigerians to participant through a competitive bidding process.”

The motion was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara with the Ney’s having their way.