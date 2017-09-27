Reps reject move to probe federal civil service recruitment

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives yesterday, unanimously rejected a motion seeking to investigate alleged non-transparency in the 2016/2017 federal civil service recruitment exercise, carried out by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The motion which was sponsored by Rep Henry Nwawuba had sought the support of the House to investigate the allegation, with a view to ascertaining whether the exercise was carried out in accordance with laid down rules, and to report its findings back within six weeks.

But when Speaker Yakubu Dogara put a question for voice votes on the motion, majority voted in the negative, a development that got the Speaker wondering, and repeated the question, only to get even higher nay votes.

Nwawuba had while moving the motion recalled that the exercise got many unemployed Nigerian youths hopeful, and have them register online massively in wait for a competitive screening which never was.

“Many of the applicants had their dreams of working for the Federal Government dashed by failure of the Commission to inform them about further processes regarding the exercise, which was alleged to have lacked transparency…”, he said.

According to the lawmaker, the exercise reportedly did not conform with the extant rules, and also was “in breach of the Federal Character Principles, entry qualifications and proper placement of candidates”.

