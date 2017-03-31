[…] Reps reject tenure extension for Perm Secs […]

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, yesterday resolved that no permanent secretary should extend his/her tenure arbitrarily.

The committee specifically opposed the tenure extension of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Jamila Shu’ara which was done not in accordance with the provision of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The lawmakers in their resolution on the matter after a closed door session that lasted for almost two hours declared that the extension was in violation of Section 171 and other existing laws to extend the tenure of permanent secretary whose tenure has expired by time or age.

Recall that Mrs Shuara’s tenure which was elongated by one year in 2015 after service was again elongated in 2016 via a letter purportedly written by the presidency.

The committee members gave the verdict when the Head. Of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita appear before the committee to explained reasons why she took the decision.

The lawmakers had recommended that: *The president has no power under Section 171(2)(c) of the constitution or any other existing law to extend or elongate the tenure of permanent secretary whose tenure has expired by efluxion of time or age whichever comes first.

*The HoS should invoke the relevant rules to recover all the emoluments paid to Mrs Jamila Shuara for the period of the extension.

*The government should ensure that Civil Service rules and procedures be strictly followed. The HoS should ensure compliance to this subject matter and report to the House in four weeks.

Earlier, Head. Of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita over while starting her reason said, “I did not write any letter dated 17th March, 2016 with Ref.N0.HCSF/1013/1 on the tenure of Dr Mrs jamila Shuara as Permanent Secretary, rather the last letter I wrote on this matter was to Chief of Staff to the President.

“I’ve sought Mr President’s permission to release a copy to the Honourable Committee and I’m waiting for His Excellency’s. Response.

“On the extant laws and rules guiding appointment, extension or replacement. Section 171(2)(d) of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria(as amended) vests the president with power to appoint and remove. Federal Peemanent Secretaries and by virtue of Section 11(1)(a)(c) (I) of the interpretation Act Cap. 123 Laws of the Federation,2004, whoever has the power to appoint can reappoint or reinstate.

She continued that”it’s instructive to note that, personal files of all civil servants employed into the Federal Civil Service Commission, I’ve requested for her personal file.

After reading her line of defence, the lawmakers became more infuriated and more than six lawmakers raised their hands to ask the HoS questions.

They asked her to read verbatim content of Section 171 which she did and they told her that the president had no such powers and the chairman of the committee, Rep Mohammed Zakari was mandated to read out the committee’s recommendations.