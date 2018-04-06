Reps seek to criminalize estimated billing by Discos

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

A bill seeking to criminalized estimated billing by thee distribution companies, Discos, has passed for a first reading on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The bill sponsored by the leader of the House Rep Femi Gbajabiamila (APC Lagos), is seeking to prohibit the issuance of estimated bill to consumers across the country with consequential order criminalizing such act.

According to a press statement issued by the media aide to the House leader, Olanrewaju Smart in Abuja, the bill become necessary following several complaints from constituents across the country who felt that the policy adjustments by the executive cannot arrest the highhandedness of the electricity companies. So, the House Leader called on lawmakers to use full weight of the law to address the problems.

The bill also recommended 6 months imprisonment for any official of electricity distribution company found guilty of illegal disconnection, refusal of the company to connect a customer after application, un-metering within 30 days of a customer applying for a prepaid meter.

Gbajabiamila assured Nigerians that legislators, irrespective of party affiliation, will push through this masses oriented bill until it is sign into law.