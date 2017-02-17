Reps seek verification of IDPs, increase funding for refugee commission

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), has called on the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and the Displaced to carry out a comprehensive capturing of internally displaced person ln different camps across the country

The committee made the call while taking on the management of the Commission who were in the House to do its 2016 budget performance appraisal and defend it’s 2017 proposal before the committee.

Addressing the team led by its chief commissioner, Sadiya Farouk, committee chairman Rep. Mohammad Sani Zorro (APC, Jigawa), urged the commission to partner with state governments and NGOs as well as the Federal Capital Territory Administration to get accurate data on the number of persons displaced acorss the country and how to resettle or integrate them.

“I will advise you to liaise with the FCT authority to the number of IDPs who are within the territory as there are some who would never want to return to their former abodes.

“We realised that we have so much on our hands, not only in the North East, but also in the North Central and every part of the country. So we will, on our part, ensure that you get what is adequate to, at least, solve many of these problems,” he said.

Rep. Aishatu Jirbil Dukku (PDP, Gombe) had asked why IDPs in Bama, Damboa and Dikwa all in Borno State were not captured in the budget of the commission, even when religious bodies have spent so much to ameliorate the suffering of so many displaced Nigerians on various camps.

To this end, the chairman assured of improved funding in 2017 stating that the committee would in the next 3 months invite the commission to give update on the progress made after the budget must have been approved reflecting improved funding.

Zorro commended the Commissioner for her detailed presentation, unlike what obtained previously under her predecessor.

“You wil agree with me that for those of us who were here for similar exercise last year, this is a much improved presentation with much information than we had last year. Reason being that in the brief presentation, there’s so much information with clear-cut plans to achieve different programmes and initiative of the commission”, he added.

Zorro however expressed concern over the delay in accessing funds meant to execute zonal intervention projects in the various federal constituencies of the country.

The lawmaker described the projects as the largest component of the Commission’s capital projects saying that action must be taken to fastrack the process since the fiscal year is ending by March.

“If you don’t do it, there’s no time, unless the National Assembly extends the lifespan of the budget, and our people are asking us concerning these projects, because that’s the only direct benefit they get for having us here as their representatives. If by now, you are still signing letters and agreements, when will you start executing the projects? So you need to fastrack the process, get the award done and mobilisation to sites up and running”, he stated.

The chairman also asked that the committee is kept informed as to when the procurement panel will sit for monitoring and ensure speedy resolution of all outstanding issues before the appropriation committee starts collating reports for compilation and subsequent approval by the House.

Giving a breakdown of its 2016 budget earlier, the Commissioner told the committee that the Commission in 2016 got N2.2billion as capital allocation out of the total budget of N4.226billion approved for it.

She said 44 capital projects were executed to the tune of N738.7million representing19.4 percent of capital allocation while there’s no release yet for the 186 zonal intervention/constituency projects for which N1.4billion was earmarked.

She however added that contractual agreements with contractors have been signed worth N1.342billion.

For 2017 budget, she disclosed that aggregate expenditure for the year remains N4.260billion, same amount with that of 2016, out of which N800.60million would be used as recurrent.

She said so far, the Commission has initiated 12 projects, and 15 others with the national lottery trust fund homes as a means of resettling returnees/deportees.

“Seven priority projects are proposed for execution in 2017. They border on taking steps to discourage migration and build structures that handle refugees and other migration challenges. They will take care of returnees, deportees as well as asylum seekers”, she disclosed.