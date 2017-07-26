Reps summon DG NEMA over alleged N1.3bn expenditure

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives Committee on National Emergency Agency, NEMA, has invited the Director General of the Agency, Mustapha Maihaja, over alleged expenditure of over N13 billion within one month.

The committee also threatened to issue an arrest warrant against the NEMA DG if he fails to appear before the panel.

Chairman of the committee, Rep Jibrin Santumari (APC, Borno) expressed disappointment with Maihaja attitudes of evadeding its invitations on three occasions.

“The DG was supposed to appear before us today to explain how he spent N13bn in one month. He sent a letter less than an hour ago that he’s in Maiduguri. The main issue is for him to explain the utilization of ecological and intervention funds as well as the flood in the Northeast,” Santumari said.

He said they requested documents regarding the expenditure and invited him three times but that he neither sent the documents nor appeared before them in person.

The lawmakers were angered by the fact that the letter addressed to them was written by a special assistant to the DG, Mohammed Ali Aji.

A member of the committee, Rep Bashir Baballe (APC, Kano), while moving a motion to summon the DG, said it was unbecoming of government officials to disregard the National Assembly.