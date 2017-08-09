Reps threaten to arrest TY Danjuma, TETFUND boss over non appearance

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has threatened to issue arrest warrant to the Executive Secretary Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, Abdulahi Bichi and the Chairman Presidential Committee on North East, Initiative, PCNEI, Gen Theophilus Danjuma should they fail to appear before it next week Tuesday.

The committee said they must appear before it within one week and defend queries raised by the Auditor General to the Federation, AuGF.

Chairman of the committee, Rep Kingsley Chinda, (PDP, Rivers), decried the attitude of some of these agencies particularly now that the fight against corruption is raging and some MDAs will neglect invitation to answer queries raised by AuGF.

“This committee will not hesitate to invoke Sections 88 and89 particularly Section 89c if they fail to appear before us next week Tuesday and based on this the Secretariat is hereby directed to within the next 24hours send a letter of summon to them with a validly signed acknowledgement.

Before the chairman’s ruling, members of the committee had berrated the attitude of most agencies that had appeared before it and had nothing to offer.

Rep Ossai Nicholas Ossai and RepLinus Okorie had insisted that agencies that failed to appear should be made to face the full wrath of the law via the provisions of Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Also yesterday, the committee directed the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, to furnish it of all VAT receipts collected between 2009 and 2010 by the Ministry of Communication Technology.

This is to enable the committee verify four queries raised by the AuGF office over VATs charged by the Ministry and all the companies charged for the allocation of Spectrum licences.

This was, however, sequel to the fact that the Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary, Mr Gyar Iseni who claimed that it is difficult for him to answer questions concerning VAT payments on Spectrum allocation to companies.

He said, “Since the Ministry was demerged from Ministry of Information it became difficult for us to have their details.

This made the committee to resolve that the Ministry of Communication Technology should appear before it next week Tuesday with all relevant documents as raised by the AuGF’s office.