Reps to FG: Intensify effort on release of Chibok girls

By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to expedite action aimed at negotiation for the release of all the remaining Chibok girls from captivity.

The House in a motion titled, “three years anniversary of the abduction of Chibok school girls; call on the federal government to expedite negotiation for their release,” came under matter of urgent public importance.

The House also mandated its Committee on Women Affairs to ascertain the condition and rehabilitation progress so far made by the released 21 girls and report back to it within three weeks.

Sponsored of the motion, Rep Asabe Vilita Bashir (APC Borno), pointed out that the executive arm of government had on October 2016, when 21 of the girls were released, informed the nation that government was negotiating with Boko Haram for the release of 83 out of the remaining 195 abducted girls.

“On Thursday, 14th of April, 2017 will mark three years since the abduction of the girls, yet 195 of them are still in captivity and negotiation for their release seems to be taking too long,” she said.

The lawmaker expressed concern “about the safety of the abducted girls as three years is too much a period for them to remain in captivity considering they risk being subjected to more untold hardship, slavery, molestation, abuse, rape, pregnancy and forceful marriage in the hands of their abductors.

“If the Chibok school girls are not rescued on time especially now that Boko Haram is willing to negotiate, their condition will worsen and chances of rescuing them in good condition diminishes by the minute. More importantly, it will be difficult to rehabilitate them if and when they are eventually released.”