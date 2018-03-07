Reps urge CBN, others to recognize NIN slip for identification

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria and other banks to recognize and accept the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), National Identification Number NIN slip as a valid means of identification.

The decision of the lawmakers following a motion sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Yerima (Zamfara state APC), who expressed concern over central bank’s directive to commercial banks not to recognize the NIN slip which is a proof that the permanent I.D card is in process.

Yerima lamented that such directive may cause NIN slip holders waiting for their permanent I.D card to experience untold hardships in their quest to carry out normal banking and other transactions.

“Concerned that the Central Bank of Nigeria, being the key monetary policy regulator, in its effort to maintain order and transparency in Bank transactions, does not recognize or accept the NIN Slip of Customers

“Cognizant of the fact that National identification Number (NIN) is one mean of identify as noted on the slip which is confidential and may only be release for legitimate transaction and the states clearly that the bearer will be notified when the National Identity Card is ready and stands in place of the permanent card until it is produced , and it takes a long time to be produced

“ Further concerned that the CNB has also directed the commercial Banks not to recognize the NIN slip which is a proof that the permanent identification card is in process and this may cause NIN slip holders waiting for their permanent identification cards to experience untold hardship in their quest to carryout normal banking and other transaction “ he disclosed

However, some of the lawmakers opposed the motion noting that NIN slip is not an appropriate means of identification for bank transactions.

In his contribution, Hon. Kayode Oladele (Ogun state APC) said the motion may encourage fraud as temporary slips may not authorized or issued by the commission On his part, Hon. Mojeed Alabi(Osun state APC) said CBN should find a way of synchronizing the NIN with Bank Verification Number.

The house consequently resolved that NIMC urgently fast track the production of the national Identity cards to ease banking transactions.