Reps want IGP, Idris removed

By Musa Adamu, Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday passed a vote of no confidence in the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim.

Coming under a matter of public importance, on thuggery in Kano state, moved by Rep. Nuhu Damburam (APC) Kano; and another motion moved by Rep. Mark Gbillah, the House called on the President to replace the Police boss with a more professional Police officer.

The House, which took the decision after amendment to the prayer of the motion was taken from Hon. Gbilla, also wants Police Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), Jimoh Moshood sacked for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom.

Moving the motion, Damburam stated that the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies have turned blind eyes to illegal act of terror being perpetrated in the open.

The House, in its resolution, mandated its constituted House Committee on recent killings and insecurity in the country to investigate the alleged statement made by the IGP and the implications to his ability to superintend the resolution of the killings in Benue and other parts of the country, if found to be true.

Contributing to the debate before the resolution, Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya (Kano APC) disagreed with the motion, suggesting that political thuggery was not a recent challenge, saying it had always been the case in the state.

He recalled that under Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, as Governor of the state, President Muhammadu Buhari was denied entry into Kano.

He further recalled that Senator Kabiru Gaya was forced to cancel his visit to Kano when he was threatened with death during the reigns of Senator Kwankwaso as Governor of the state.

He described the refusal of police to grant security cover to Senator Kwankwaso to visit Kano as “What goes around comes around,” adding that the same police and thugs were used to stop those who wanted to visit Kano in the past.

Placing the blame of political thuggery on all politicians from Kano, Hon Gaya said there was no Kano politician without thugs. He said rather than apportioning blames, the House should help in bringing the actors in the state together for amicable settlement.

He appealed to all the actors in the matter to own up and collectively find solution to the crisis, saying the crisis can only end when all the actors decide to put an end to it.

However, in disagreeing with generalizing the blame for thuggery on every Kano politician, Hon Madaki Aliyu, denied harboring a gang of thugs, clarifying that those found around were his well wishers.