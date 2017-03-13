Reps want more Nigerians employed in oil sector

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives Committee on Local Content has urged International Oil Companies (IOCs) to respect the provisions in Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development Act 2010 that require foreign firms operating in the country to sufficiently engage Nigerians in their workforce.

Chairman of the committee, Rep Emmanuel Ekon gave the reminder in a statement in Abuja, saying that the rate at which IOCs in the country were shortchanging Nigerians in employment, was becoming worrisome.

He said if allowed to continue, it would be an action ‘in gross violation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development Act 2010.’

“National Assembly will not fold its arms and watch the youths being denied the opportunity to be involved in the process of managing the oil and gas industry in the country,’ he added.

Ekon, who represents Abak/ Etim Ekpo/ Ika Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, said the committee discovered that some of the IOCs were brazenly bringing in foreigners to handle certain jobs